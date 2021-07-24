Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $35.71, but opened at $34.48. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 23,288 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 72,029 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 413.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

