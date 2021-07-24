Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises about 0.0% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 330.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $146,794,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE opened at $114.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.02 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

