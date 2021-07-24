Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 992,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,993,000 after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.23.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

