Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 789 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 50.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth about $6,388,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 129.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 62.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 129,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.