Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,498 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSE:WEX opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WEX. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

