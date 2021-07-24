Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in AptarGroup by 133.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATR opened at $136.24 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.