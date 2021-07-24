Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

WRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

