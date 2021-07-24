Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,516 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

BBBY opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

