Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of GLDD opened at $14.70 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $964.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $196,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,119.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,529 shares of company stock worth $357,824 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,173,000 after acquiring an additional 501,669 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 251,829 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,887.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,231 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $27,172,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.