Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

AJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 38.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 51,506 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJX opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $297.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.