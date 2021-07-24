Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.
AJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 38.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 51,506 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
