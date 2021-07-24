Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRPH. Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

