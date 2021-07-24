Graco (NYSE:GGG) PT Lowered to $86.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Graco will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $44,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.