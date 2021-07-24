Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 8,063 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 2,523,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,857,000 after buying an additional 1,224,045 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,384,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 214,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SXT opened at $85.56 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

