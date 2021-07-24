Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $2,923,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KBR by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,520,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,384,000 after buying an additional 249,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in KBR by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KBR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $768,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KBR opened at $39.20 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

