Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $445.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $298.78 and a 12-month high of $457.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

