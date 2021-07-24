Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.