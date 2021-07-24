Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 138,056 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

