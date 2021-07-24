Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after buying an additional 235,086 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

ENSG stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.