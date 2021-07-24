Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 823,475 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,778,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 823,475 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 79,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,752 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

