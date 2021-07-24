Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,650 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.57% of Viemed Healthcare worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

VMD opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

