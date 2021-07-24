Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

NYSE TEX opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.84. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

