Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,128 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of United States Oil Fund worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $19,171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $10,718,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $3,746,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

