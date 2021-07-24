Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 75,316 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPER. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.24. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

