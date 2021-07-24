GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter valued at $587,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 2,499.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

