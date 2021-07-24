Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post sales of $27.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.80 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $22.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMRE. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

GMRE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 212,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,451. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $947.72 million, a P/E ratio of -91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 511,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

