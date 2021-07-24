Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 6,960 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

