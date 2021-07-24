Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $187.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $188.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

