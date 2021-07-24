Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after acquiring an additional 723,416 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,330,000 after acquiring an additional 341,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after acquiring an additional 325,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

RACE stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

