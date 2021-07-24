Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 12 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,464.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,833.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.27.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.