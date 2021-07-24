Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Cut to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.24 million, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

