Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 109,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,494,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gevo by 1,131.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

