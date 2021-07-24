Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,044 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of DZS worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in DZS by 61.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.35. DZS Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $517.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.36.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. Analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

