Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,591 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 70,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWFG shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.87. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

