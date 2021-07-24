General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

