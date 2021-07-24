General Electric’s (GE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of GE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. 37,779,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,109,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27.

General Electric shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,522,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $82,781,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,331,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

