GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) Plans GBX 1.58 Dividend

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund stock opened at GBX 104.75 ($1.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £460.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.70. The company has a current ratio of 70.62, a quick ratio of 70.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 106 ($1.38).

In other GCP Asset Backed Income Fund news, insider Marykay Fuller purchased 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £4,147.11 ($5,418.23).

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

