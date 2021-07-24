FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rexnord Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rexnord in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RXN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

RXN stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 159.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Rexnord by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 15.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Rexnord by 149.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

