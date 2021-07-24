FY2021 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will earn $3.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.67.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Woodward stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward has a one year low of $73.23 and a one year high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

