FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Lifted by Desjardins

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.85. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.21.

SLF stock opened at C$63.98 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$51.59 and a twelve month high of C$67.26. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of C$37.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.05.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total value of C$1,217,317.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,443,229.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $3,363,449.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

