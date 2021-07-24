FY2021 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.18.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of MAN opened at $112.51 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

