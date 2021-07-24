FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FULT. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

FULT stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

