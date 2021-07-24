FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Decreased by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

ENB opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 650.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,687,000 after buying an additional 5,166,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

