FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Brokerages predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce sales of $21.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $73.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCEL. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 4.99. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

