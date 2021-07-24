FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.31. Approximately 4,430 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.