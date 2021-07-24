Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Frontline posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Frontline by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Frontline by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.36.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

