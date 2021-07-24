Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.47.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $158.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.74. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $86.53 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,322. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $3,237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

