Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSNUY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.5164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.