Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 184.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.