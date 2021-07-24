Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) Shares Sold by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lowered its position in shares of Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,620 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Forum Merger III were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIII. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000.

In related news, CEO Marshall Kiev purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FIII opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Forum Merger III Co. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction.

