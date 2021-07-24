Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Shares of FET opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.51. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Carrig bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $1,114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $285,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.